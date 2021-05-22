Coldplay are performing a "very special" gig as part of Glastonbury Festival's Live At Worthy Farm global livestream.

The chart-topping group are taking to the stage as part of this weekend's livestream, and the band have urged their fans to throw their support behind the "world’s greatest festival and the charities that it supports".

In a statement posted on Twitter, Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, Will Champion and Phil Harvey said: "Very special night at worthy farm tonight and a home gig for us. Please buy a ticket to help the world’s greatest festival and the charities that it supports: http://worthyfarm.live. Love c, g, w, j & p #LiveAtWorthyFarm (sic)"

The group - who formed back in 1996 - urged fans to buy tickets for the livestream.

However, they also noted that they'll be able to watch their performance on Sunday (23.05.21).

In another Twitter message, they explained: "I’m sure you’ll have a couple of questions on Twitter so I’ll be watching along with you. Don’t worry if you can’t watch tonight or you’re committed to Eurovision; there are repeats tomorrow at 2pm & 7pm U.K. time. Tickets: http://worthy.live PH (sic)"

Meanwhile, Chris Martin recently admitted that the experience of lockdown has made him less egotistical.

The 44-year-old star is one of the world's best-known musicians, but he admits the global health crisis has changed his outlook.

He shared: "Last year was a quite an eye opener. I was like, ‘Who am I without Wembley Stadium saying, ‘you’re awesome’?"

Chris explained that he's no longer seeking to achieve self-worth from "external validation".

He reflected: "I’m trying in my life right now to not attach too much to being a pop star. I’m trying not to get my self-worth from external validation."