Coldplay have recorded a song called 'Weirdo' for a musical.

Chris Martin has spilled that the 'Yellow' hitmakers have had the song ready and waiting for a "long time", but didn't divulge what the production is.

Speaking on the 'You Made It Weird with Pete Holmes' podcast, the 'High Power' hitmaker teased: “We have a new song called ‘Weirdo’ which has been waiting to come out for a long time because we’re doing a kinda musical and this song has been waiting for that.”

And Chris hailed the track as “one of our best songs".

Coldplay previously penned the songs for a 'Game of Thrones' musical for Comic Relief in 2015.

The Grammy-winners are currently gearing up to release their album ‘Music of the Spheres’ on October 15.

The band - also comprising Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion - released the lead single ‘Higher Power’ in May, followed by 'Coloratura' in July.

Chris and co posted about the Max Martin-produced LP on Instagram with a handwritten note alongside an album trailer that combines an animated cosmic journey through the album's planetary artwork with short clips of the album's 12 tracks.

The note also seemed to hint at further sci-fi themes with the phrase 'Everyone is an alien somewhere'.

Five of the tracks are represented by just an emoji on the track-listing.

Meanwhile, Chris recently said their new material was inspired by ‘Star Wars' after he watched the movies and was left wondering what music on other planets sounds like.

He said: “One time I was watching ‘Star Wars’ and they had the scene with the Cantina band right? And I was like: ‘I wonder what musicians are like across the universe?’ and that led to this whole thing and now here we are.”

In the music video for ‘Higher Power’, the band perform on the planet of Kaotica, which is "populated by robot dogs, giant holograms and a street-gang of dancing aliens".

And the 44-year-old musician confirmed the whole album will be set on the fictional planet.

He added: “It led us to imagining this whole other place called ‘the spheres’, which is like a group of planets, like a solar system with lots of different places and creatures and stuff.

“And what I found is when you've imagined a place like that, you can sort of become any artist within that.

“It's a very freeing thing to take yourself out of Coldplay and just

think: ‘OK, I'm not even human, what does music sound like?”

The ‘Hymn For The Weekend’ hitmaker also revealed the upcoming record could be one of the last that Coldplay releases, as he doesn’t think the band have much time left before they “stop making albums”.

He explained: “I do know how many albums we have left as a band and it's not that many before we're gonna stop making albums, I think.”