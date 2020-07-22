Coldplay, Miley Cyrus and BTS are billed to perform at iHeart Radio Music Festival 2020.

The artists - which also include Khalid, Keith Urban, Migos, Thomas Rhett and Usher - will reportedly be filmed whilst adhering to the social-distancing rules amid the Covid-19 pandemic from stages in Los Angeles and Nashville.

The sets will be broadcast and streamed on September 18 and 19, with highlights set to be shown on The CW network on September 27 and 28.

It's not clear how K-Pop superstars BTS will perform in the US, considering they are based out in South Korea.

John Sykes, president of entertainment enterprises for iHeartMedia, told Variety: ''The ongoing pandemic has caused the narrative to change literally daily. So it's challenging the entire radio and television community to reinvent how we connect artists with their audience.

''We figured out a strategy to put safety first and still deliver a live music experience.

''We'll put a Zoom suite of fans in there so the artists can look out and see, but they won't really be there. And we'll have a production team outside the facility remotely in a parking lot and the artists will have the venue to themselves for an entire day. They'll be able to rehearse, plug in and play live, we'll have video effects and sound.''

Meanwhile, host Ryan Seacrest is set to interview the artists via cameras in different rooms and there is set to be some immersive experiences for fans.

Sykes added: ''There will be fans who will be connected talking one-on-one in the dressing room with artists.

''We could never put a regular fan in an artist dressing room, but we can do it on a video screen. We have some virtual ideas too where fans will be able to perform with one of the artists onstage. So we're using the challenges to reinvent and come up with creative things that have maybe never been done before.''