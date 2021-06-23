Earlier this year Coldplay’s Chris Martin expressed his love of several movies and songs that he found “helpful and wonderful” - among them being BTS’ smash hit Butter. We never had the singer down as a K-Pop fan, but we can’t blame him for loving the track.

Coldplay performing post-BRIT Awards gig in 2016 / Photo Credit: Isabel Infantes/EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images

This bromance goes both ways too, with the K-Pop superstars performing Coldplay’s Fix You on MTV Unplugged back in February with their blessing; that’s a big deal if you’re aware of how precious Coldplay are when it comes to letting other artists cover their music.

Naturally, the rumour mill is turning and there are more than whispers about a possible collaboration between the two bands, which may be turn out to be Coldplay’s greatest collaboration yet.

Here are some of their other incredible unions over the years.

Coldplay ft. Tove Lo - Fun

Appearing on Coldplay’s A Head Full of Dreams, this 2015 release is a melancholic yet uplifting song that many have associated with frontman Chris Martin “consciously uncoupling” from his then-wife Gwyneth Paltrow. The track was produced by the band’s long-time producer Rick Simpson alongside production duo Stargate with whom they went on to work as Los Unidades on the song Voodoo from Global Citizen – EP 1.

Coldplay and Rihanna - Princess of China

This electro pop anthem with its sample from Sigur Rós’ Takk featured on the band’s fifth studio album Mylo Xyloto. It’s classic memorable Coldplay fun, and certainly a match made in heaven for the time. If you didn’t dance to this in the club, were you even a young adult in 2012?

The Chainsmokers and Coldplay - Something Just Like This

From The Chainsmokers’ debut album Memories… Do Not Open, this track become Coldplay’s most successful since 2011’s Paradise. Reaching number 2 in the UK and number 3 in the US, it also went on to feature on Coldplay’s Kaleidoscope EP. This soaring, infectious number was also nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and it’s easy to see why.

Los Unidades and Cassper Nyovest ft. Stormzy and Jess Kent - Timbuktu

Under the moniker Los Unidades, Coldplay unveiled their Global Citizen – EP 1 in 2018, with all proceeds going to the Global Citizen organisation which aims to alleviate global poverty. Of these four incredible collaborations (including with Nelson Mandela), their union with South African rapper Cassper Nyovest, grime hero Stormzy and Aussie pop songstress Jess Kent was a triumph.

Coldplay ft. Jay-Z - Lost+

Co-produced by Brian Eno and Markus Dravs, Lost! appeared as a solo on Coldplay’s 2008 album Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends. However, the track later got a boost when the band performed it alongside Jay-Z at the 2009 Grammy Awards, and the live version was released on their “overflow” EP Prospekt's March which featured several tracks that didn’t make it to the final album.

Coldplay with Michael Stipe - In the Sun

In 2006, Coldplay performed a sensational cover of In The Sun by Ohio alt-rock artist Joseph Arthur, as a duet with R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe, live at Austin City Limits. Chris Martin and Michael Stipe; two of the most iconic frontmen of all time. Audiences were utterly spoilt.