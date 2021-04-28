Coldplay have teased a project called 'Alien Radio'.

Chris Martin and co posted a link to a website called Alien Radio FM this week which has some cryptic clues for fans.

The landing page features a spinning globe that transitions into a star, and, upon moving the cursor, messages in different languages can be heard.

There are also some mystery symbols and fans have worked out that a new single called 'Higher Power' is seemingly due to be released on May 7.

It will mark the first new music from the 'Yellow' hitmakers since their 2019 studio album 'Everyday Life'.

The clues come after it was reported that the band had filed documents to trademark 'Music Of The Spheres'.

A source had said in February: "Chris and Co have been dropping hints for a while but now it’s finally getting off the ground. They’ve been busy working on new music during lockdown and it’ll all culminate in the record, which has the working title 'Music Of The Spheres'. Chris and the group have now officially trademarked the name ready for an album. It also includes merchandise and everything they’d need for a tour. It’s a really exciting time for everyone. There’s no doubt this project will also go straight to the top spot."

'Music Of The Spheres' was also printed in a book accompanying the vinyl version of 'Everyday Life', along with “Coldplay, coming soon” in small print.

And frontman Chris confirmed in an interview that: "Those pictures mean something, yes.”

Meanwhile, the musician recently admitted he "doesn't really understand" Coldplay's recent songs.

The 44-year-old singer and his bandmates had decided not to tour 'Everyday Life' due to environmental concerns, while he insisted the music was "not tourable yet".

He explained: "We're not touring and we're not really talking and not doing anything normal. This album feels like we have to just release it into the world and let it fend for itself. Because a lot of these songs came from a place I don't really understand, and other reasons too, it's just not tourable yet. We're trying to wait to tour until we can figure out the environmental side of things.

"I stayed in a real cocoon cos I feel super-focused and super on a mission of some sort. This time I'm not even aware of any reaction or any result ... nothing, cos I feel a very strong calling to be doing a certain thing. It's always been there but maybe because the way the world is it's been bubbling extra hard, extra-strong, like, 'OK, this is what we're supposed to be doing, let's head this way.'"