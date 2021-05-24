Coldplay and Jorja Smith have been added to the bill for Radio 1's Big Weekend of Live Music 2021.

Chris Martin and co and the 'Blue Lights' hitmaker are the latest acts confirmed for the four-day event, which takes place between May 28 and May 31.

The 'Higher Power' hitmakers have performed a special set at Whitby Abbey in North Yorkshire, while the London singer-songwriter filmed a special performance from Alexandra Palace in North London.

The latest additions to the line-up join Ed Sheeran, AJ Tracey, Anne-Marie, Celeste, Royal Blood and more.

The 'Shape of You' hitmaker performs at the Snape Maltings arts complex on the banks of the River Alde in Suffolk.

Rapper AJ will appear from The Regal basketball court run by the South London community hub The Black Prince Trust, and rock duo Royal Blood - comprising Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher - chose their hometown's Brighton Pier in Sussex.

Archive footage of performances from the likes of Billie Eilish, Doja Cat and Foo Fighters, and many more will also be played.

Performances will be broadcast on Radio 1 with full sets available on BBC Sounds. Fans will also be able to watch a selection of tracks on Radio 1's iPlayer and YouTube channels, with a curated stream on iPlayer featuring select performances and artist interviews from Saturday - Monday.

BBC One will also broadcast a 90 minute Big Weekend special hosted by Radio 1 Breakfast host Greg James. Radio 1's Big Weekend 2021: Best Bits (Saturday 29 May, 10.20– 11.50pm) will showcase some of the highlights from each of the new sets filmed around the UK and in the BBC's Radio Theatre.