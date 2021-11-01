Coco Rocha says "all models" have had a "bad experience" or faced "abuse" at some point in their careers.

The 33-year-old beauty founded the Coco Rocha Model Camp in 2018 to ensure future generations of models don't have to suffer like those who have come before them.

Speaking to Page Six Style, the mother-of-three said: “The stuff models have to deal with, the abuse, I don’t think people realise.

“It happens to all models, as much as you think the top models don’t experience that.”

Coco - who has Ioni, six, Iver, three, and Iley, 11 months, with husband James Conran - said of her program: “There [are] hours and hours where I discuss what your rights are as a model, as a human. What you might experience, what you should never experience, all of it. I have experienced the bad, the good and the amazing. And I want them to just experience the good and the amazing.”

Coco also discussed her struggle with her body image as a teenager and how she went to great lengths to try and change her physique only for it to interfere with her menstrual cycle.

She added: “When I was 16, 17, I was eating a very particular diet, working out to the point where I lost my period for a year."

Meanwhile, Coco previously shared how she became more selective about the jobs she takes on after becoming a parent.

She said: "Now that I'm a mom when it comes to campaigns and editorials, I look at the bigger story. I ask if that's a good fit for the Coco brand, should I work with every editorial that comes my way, every brand. It's about pinpointing what's good.

"Early on, I would do any job that was brought to me. But then I stood back one second and realised that I didn't have a life. My agents had lives. They could book me a job and go out to dinner with their friends and I'd be off shooting somewhere. I was overwhelmed. I started dating my now-husband and realised that I was enjoying life a lot more.

"I didn't want to be consumed by my career. Now we have a baby girl and that's what grounds me. I travel as much as I can with my family. My hair and make-up team are people that I absolutely love, who make me laugh. We're not curing cancer. We're going to do our jobs, doing it well, and realise we can have fun."