Coco Austin's father is in hospital with coronavirus.

The 41-year-old actress and model's husband Ice-T revealed on social media on Tuesday (30.06.20) that Steve Austin is being treated in Arizona, United States with COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter and sharing a photo of Coco's dad, he wrote: ''Coco's father checked into the Hospital yesterday. Covid in AZ (sic)''

Steve is also a grandfather to Coco's daughter - Chanel, four - and the actress previously admitted she finds it ''really hard'' balancing motherhood and her showbiz career.

The 'Ice and Coco' star shared: ''It's hard, it's hard. The only time I can do work is within a two-hour period, and that's when she's sleeping ... during her nap time. And in that two-hour period, I have to get all my stuff done. And it's really, really hard.''

However, they find it much easier to ignore their critics, particularly those who have negative comments to make about their parenting style.

Ice T said: ''I think you have people watching you, but it depends if you care about scrutiny. Like, we don't care ... We're kinda immune to all that. Some people, it really bothers them what other people say. But they gotta know, they're just people [at] home, just talking mess.''

And Coco added: ''We face scrutiny whether you have a baby or not, so having a baby, you're like in this little microscope, because they want you to do something wrong so they can say something bad, that you're a bad mother. But we're just like regular moms, we're still trying to figure it out. We don't know everything, we're not perfect.''