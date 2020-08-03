Coco Austin's dad is still ''bound to an oxygen machine'' following his battle with coronavirus.

The 41-year-old actress' father, Steve Austin, spent a month in hospital struggling with the virus - which is also known as Covid-19 - and Coco has now revealed that whilst he's back at home, he's ''still dealing with damaged lungs'' and will have to rely on an oxygen machine to help him breath until ''who knows when''.

Posting a picture of herself with her father, she wrote on social media: ''Covid aftermath...

''My dad made it back home! He is covid free but is still dealing with damaged lungs that covid leaves behind.. He is bound to an oxygen machine till who knows when but is very lucky ..

''He said being in the hospital for a month was like jail.. No windows No visitors and laying in one spot and not being able to walk around was getting to him.. He also adds you could hear people moan in pain during the night and some people werent making it ..So sad (sic)''

The 'Ice Loves Coco' star - who has four-year-old daughter Chanel with her husband Ice-T - says Steve's health battle has been ''stressful'', but thanked those who sent prayers and well wishes his way.

She added: ''He lost 30 pounds in this time period so my job is to plump him back up so he gains his natural muscle back and is back healthy LOL.. it just feels great to see him in good spirits again..this whole thing has been so stressful ..This is the first time Chanel has seen him since the whole ordeal she was excited to see him as you can see

''Oh and can I say all your prayers came through. #powerofprayer Thank you (sic)''

The social media post comes after rapper Ice-T admitted he almost lost his father-in-law to coronavirus, as he said he knows eight people who have died after contracting the illness.

He said last week: ''It's easy to say, 'Oh, I can't catch it,' but once you know people ... I know about eight people who've passed away. So, I don't need more proof than that that I don't wanna play with it.

''I hate to say it but Coco's dad is a Harley-Davidson-riding, no-mask-wearing type of dude. And it put him on his back. By the time he went to the hospital he had pneumonia in two lungs.

''They held him for about three days in the ICU. Then they call you and make those next-of-kin calls, and that's when it's scary. We might have to put him on a ventilator. And it took him a month to make it out of the hospital, God bless him.''