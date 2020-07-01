Coco Austin's father has been moved to an intensive care unit.

The 41-year-old model's ''tough as an ox'' dad Steve has required oxygen treatment after being struck down with coronavirus because he is struggling to breathe.

She wrote on Instagram: ''My, tough as an ox dad, the one that never goes to the doctor, the one that doesn't even take tylenol for pain, the one that never EVER gets sick, where talking about the original Steve Austin (cuz thats his real name) is in the ICU requiring oxygen for #covid19 ..

''He is having trouble breathing and feels like he is being stabbed with pins throughout his body .. (sic)''

And Coco urged people to continue to be cautious, even if they don't think they are at risk from the disease as she revealed two other family members have also caught the highly-contagious virus.

She continued: ''For all the people that say it cant happen to your family..think again..

''Sending happy thoughts to my father and all the families that are dealing with it [heart emoji] also sending prayers to 2 of my aunts who also have covid seems they all got it at the same time.

''We have a big family, in the 2nd photo is my dad with all his kids. Thank you ArrowHead Hospital in AZ for attending to my dad!(sic)''

Coco shared her update shortly after her husband, Ice-T - the father of her four-year-old daughter Chanel - had revealed Steve had been taken to hospital in Arizona.

He tweeted: ''Coco's father checked into the Hospital yesterday. Covid in AZ (sic)''

Ice had previously urged his fans to comply with guidance and wear a mask when out in public.

He tweeted at the weekend: ''At this point, wearing a Mask in public is more of an IQ test.''