Coco Austin feels like her family is ''falling apart'' after her father contracted coronavirus.

The 'Ice and Coco' star is so worried about her father Steve, who is battling the deadly respiratory virus, and she admits he isn't even able to talk at the moment.

She said: ''It's like, 'Oh my God, like, my family is falling apart.' We're here thinking we came to Arizona to get away from the craziness in New York and New Jersey, and I feel like we now swallowed it up in the spike that just happened here ... He's at the point where he can't even talk. He can't even say a word. For him to say 'no' or 'yes' is so hard that I have to use texting now, and today he doesn't even want to text anymore. He's just getting so frustrated that he's in this position that he doesn't want to get on the phone.''

And Coco wishes she could be there with her dad, but the high infection rate means she has to just watch on and isn't able to have contact with him.

Speaking to the New York Post's Page Six column, Coco shared: ''I just want him to pull through. I've been sending as much love as I can but there's only so much I can do from a distance. I want to be in the room with him right now and hold his hands, and just let him know that his family loves him, to push through, and this is too early for him to go.''

Coco revealed her ''tough as an ox'' father has been moved to an intensive care unit.

She wrote on Instagram about her father: ''My, tough as an ox dad, the one that never goes to the doctor, the one that doesn't even take tylenol for pain, the one that never EVER gets sick, where talking about the original Steve Austin (cuz that's his real name) is in the ICU requiring oxygen for #covid19 .. He is having trouble breathing and feels like he is being stabbed with pins throughout his body .. (sic)''