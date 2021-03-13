Sir Cliff Richard is “glad” he never broke America as it allows him to travel there without being noticed, a difficult feat for many other places as he is so well known.
Sir Cliff Richard is “glad” he never broke America.
The 80-year-old singer admitted it used to “bother” him that he never had a big fanbase in the US but these days, he’s thankful for that because it means he can go unrecognised when he’s out there.
He said: “I never broke America – when I was young that used to bother me but now I’m glad that I never did because I can walk around there in peace and quiet.
“My US label weren’t bothered about releasing ‘I’m Nearly Famous’ [in 1975], so Elton put it out in the US on his Rocket label and ‘Devil Woman’, the single taken from it, went top 10 there.”
Elton’s decision to release the album for Cliff and the ‘Young Ones’ hitmaker’s desire to see it do well saw the Christian crooner landed with a new nickname.
He explained: “Elton likes calling his male friends by female names – he always calls Rod Stewart ‘Phyllis’ and he called me ‘Silvia Disc’ because he said I was always ringing his management office to ask if my record had gone silver yet.
“Is that true? I couldn’t possibly comment.”
Cliff shot to fame when he was just 17 and he “loved” the attention he received.
He told OK! magazine: “It was incredible. One day I had a boring job as a credit control clerk in the company where my dad worked. I hated it.
“I was also singing part-time in a skiffle group but skiffle didn’t really do it for me. So, I left and formed a rock’n’roll band.
“We got a record deal and wrote a song, ‘Move It’, and it went crazy.
“Suddenly I was on TV and radio and doing shows up and down the country to thousands of fans going crazy – and I was still 17.
“I couldn’t walk down the street without screaming girls chasing me. I loved it.”
As life gets one step closer to normality for those affected by the impact of the CoVID19 pandemic we take a look forward to what's fresh, new and...
The normally uneventful month of February saw a lot more activity than the norm as 2021 saw significant signs of hope and optimism begin to appear.
Maximo Park return with their first full length studio album in nearly four years as they release 'Nature Always Wins'.
Yes, I know, it's far too early to call out contenders for the Top Ten Albums of 2021 but, if 'In Quiet Moments' by Lost Horizons doesn't feature...
Maisie Peters first release of 2021, 'John Hughes Movie', is as an inspired, individual and thought provoking concept that showcases the singers ever...
Wolf Alice make a long awaited return ahead of the release of their third album with a new single and video, 'The Last Man On Earth'.
Tom Odell returns with new song, 'numb', his first single in nearly two years.
British farces work on stage, but usually feel agonisingly stupid on screen. And this is...