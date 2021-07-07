Cliff Richard to beam Royal Albert Hall gig at cinemas
Sir Cliff Richard is inviting fans to celebrate his 80th birthday by attending a screening of his 'The Great 80 Tour' performance.
The 'Summer Holiday' hitmaker celebrated the milestone birthday last year and the tour was scheduled for 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the run had to be postponed.
However, on October 27, fans can enjoy the music legend's special performance of his greatest hits live from London's legendary Royal Albert Hall at cinemas nationwide.
The broadcast Presented by CinemaLive will include "exclusive footage of Sir Cliff, recorded especially for cinema audiences".
The screenings are for fans who didn't get a ticket to the four sold-out shows at the Albert Hall.
And Cliff admitted he's a little nervous about his stage return.
He said: “I am delighted that CinemaLive are once again partnering with us to show The Great 80 Tour in cinemas worldwide. This tour was sadly postponed from 2020 due to the pandemic and was due to be my 80th Birthday celebration with my fans. To have the opportunity to reach an even wider audience in cinemas, and especially for those international fans still unable to travel to the tour venues, is a little nerve-wracking, but hugely exciting!!
“I shall begin the tour aged 80 and will be 81 when in cinemas – what a great way to celebrate.”
For more information and to find cinema locations visit cliffincinemas.com
