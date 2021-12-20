Cliff Richard doesn't eat before going on stage to avoid 'awkward' wind.
Cliff Richard doesn’t eat before gigs to avoid on-stage wind.
The 81-year-old music legend admitted that he avoids eating before a concert after discovering that the need to burp made things "uncomfortable" during his performances.
He said: "I don’t eat anything before I go on stage because I discovered years ago that if I ate before a show I spent a lot of time burping. It’s uncomfortable waiting to have that burp happen and trying to find a gap in the song to do it. So now I don’t eat anything. I just have some soup maybe before the show starts, but I eat after the show."
The 'Living Doll' hitmaker then explained that once he has finished performing, he spends his time trying to find a restaurant that will stay open.
He is quoted by The Daily Star as saying: "So it means sometimes running off to try to get to a restaurant that will stay open for you that long or that late."
But despite having performed hundreds of concerts during his 60 year career, Cliff admitted that he is at his happiest in the recording studio due to the "pressure" that comes with playing to a crowd.
He said: "In terms of my career the happiest I feel is when I’m recording. And the reason is very simple – there is no pressure. I’ve done it in the past. I’ve phoned the producer and said, ‘Look I’ve got a tickle in my throat’. He says, ‘Take a couple of days off. I’ll get the drummer in to do something then you can start singing again’."
