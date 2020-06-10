Clémence Poésy is raising money for Covid-19 research.

The French actress has joined forces with TL 180 cofounders Tine Peduzzi and Luisa Orsini after they launched a capsule knitwear collection with all profits going to Sapienza Università di Roma's research department.

Every 10 days, a new item from a different celebrity will be available on the TL 180 web site and will remain on sale for up to 90 days.

For the collection, Clémence, 37, has co-designed a red and green scoop neck knit with a striped collar.

Orsini told WWD: ''We met Clémence in Venice years ago. We naturally clicked and became friends. This collaboration is a hymn to friendship, culture, Italy and love. Elegant simplicity makes this a unique and sophisticated addition to the capsule.''

Other celebrities who have created pieces for the collection include Monica Ainley, Reese Blutstein, Kelly Rutherford and Mary Helen Bowers.

The project will run until at least July 31 but the designers are open to extending it if they find new contributors.