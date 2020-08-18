Clean Bandit are set to release their new single 'Tick Tock' on Friday (21.08.20).

The band - which consists of Grace Chatto, and brothers Jack and Luke Patterson - have teamed up with Mabel and 24kGoldn to create the new single.

In a video message posted on Clean Bandit's Twitter page, Grace said: ''Our new single is ready, it's called 'Tik Tok', it features Mabel and 24kGoldn, it's out this Friday. We are so excited for you to hear it.''

The caption for the video read: ''Our NEW single Tick Tock with @Mabel ft. @24kGoldn is out this FRIDAY Pre-save now http://cleanbandit.lnk.to/TickTock (sic)''

'Tick Tock' will be Clean Bandit's first release since their 2018 album 'What Is Love'.

Meanwhile, Grace previously described their success as an ''accident''.

The electronic band rose to fame in 2014 and have already collaborated with the likes of Jess Glynne, Demi Lovato and Zara Larsson - but Grace confessed that there was ''never any plan'' to be so successful.

She said: ''There was never any plan, though. This was kind of an accident.''

Grace recalled a time when she ''couldn't even afford to get the tube'' in London.

However, within just a few weeks, the band was massive, gaining traction on the radio and they were soon national - and then international - stars.

Looking back at their meteoric rise, she said: ''We couldn't even afford to get the tube at that point, within a few weeks, Radio 1 was playing it and then, all of a sudden, all these lawyers and managers contacted us.''