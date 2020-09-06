Claudia Schiffer wants to duet with Sir Elton John.

The 50-year-old supermodel - who has children Casper, 17, Clementine, 15, and Cosima, 10, with husband Matthew Vaughn - would love to play a song on the piano with the 73-year-old singer at some point in her life, as well as a few other things she wants to tick off her bucket list.

Asked if there is anything she'd like to try, she told HELLO! magazine: ''Well, I'd say if I had to name five things on my bucket list I'd choose: to play a piano duet with Elton John; to cook a gourmet three-course meal with Jamie Oliver; do a mixologist course to extend my repertoire beyond my passion fruit martinis; to be tutored by an expert card player so I can routinely beat Matthew at cards' and to do a PlayStation course so I can beat my son.''

However, Claudia has a big exhibition in Germany showcasing a number of photographers from her prime modelling years she needs to tick off her list next year before she can accomplish anything else.

She added:''I'm curating an exhibition on 90s photography at the Kunstpalast Dusseldorf museum in March 2021, which will include a host of incredible photographers form Helmut Newton to Herb Ritis. I'm really looking forward to that.

''I have other projects in the pipeline that I'll be excited to share soon.''

Meanwhile, Claudia celebrated her 50th birthday last month and has said she couldn't be happier, as she's ''never felt more confident or happy'' than she does at this point in her life.

In a statement on her website, she said: ''I'm very lucky to love what I do and to be able to pick and choose my partners. I also believe age should be celebrated and revered. There's a reason we have cakes and parties on our birthdays, and I feel the same way about getting older each year.

''I am so happy to be turning 50 and have never felt more confident or happy in my life. I don't try to look or feel younger, I embrace now.''