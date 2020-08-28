Cindy Crawford has put her Beverly Hills home on the market for $16 million.

The 54-year-old model and husband Rande Gerber have decided to sell their 5,386-square-foot mid-century property, which they bought for $11.6 million in 2017, Variety reports.

The spectacular abode - which was previously owned by the likes of Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic and film producer Gregory Goodman - boasts five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The property was built in 1959 but has since been updated and restored.

Cindy admitted last year to making some changes to suit their specific needs.

The model - who has Kaia, 18, and Presley, 21, with Rande - said: ''My husband is very, very picky about the cushion density and seat depth because he's taller.

''We've got it down now. We know the dimensions we like, so sometimes we just change the body style.''

Meanwhile, Cindy previously claimed friendship has been the key to her marriage to Rande.

The catwalk star - who tied the knot in 1998, having previously been married to Richard Gere - said: ''I think why Rande and I really work is that we were friends first.

''When you are with a friend, and you never did that, and you really showed your flaws from the beginning - I wasn't trying to impress Rande.

''He was late picking me up. I was like, 'You're late!' Like, I was yelling at him the first time I met him, which was good, because then when I yelled at him later on, he'd already seen that side of me.''

Cindy thinks her dynamic with Rande is different to her relationship with Richard.

She said: ''I think part of the problem in our relationship was that we were a lot of other things, but I don't know if we were ever friends - like peers, because I was young, and he was Richard Gere.''