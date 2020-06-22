Cindy Crawford never takes ''more than five minutes'' to get ready.

The 54-year-old supermodel insists she only uses concealer, mascara and blusher to do her make up every day.

Describing her speedy beauty routine, she said: ''Amazing concealer, a little of the Charlotte Tilbury Cheek to Chic blusher, and drugstore mascara. I never take more than five minutes.''

And Cindy has also shared her haircare secrets, revealing silk pillowcases help to make a blow-dry last.

When questioned how she made a blow-dry last for days, she shared: ''Silk pillowcases. And put your hair in a loose bun overnight.''

Cindy likes to organise her wardrobe in colour sections.

When asked how to organise a wardrobe, she added to Vogue: ''By colour - I finally have my dream closet with an island in the middle.''

Meanwhile, Cindy's daughter Kaia Gerber previously confessed she ''steals'' her mother's vintage clothes.

She said: ''We're not the same shoe size which is upsetting because I thought I could steal all of her shoes, but I definitely take a lot of her vintage pieces - those are the most iconic.''

But although the pair exchange style tips, Cindy hasn't given her advice on following in her runway footsteps.

Speaking about the lessons she's learned, she confessed: ''She's never given me a catwalk lesson, I've definitely watched her work, but we're not at home just walking down the hallways of our house together!''

Kaia has also been given advice from Cindy on how to succeed in the modelling industry and loves how ''down to earth'' her upbringing was because her famous parents made sure to ''separate work and home life''.

She explained: ''Don't do anything you don't want to do and follow your instincts, I've seen her do that and how far it's gotten her. I admire how down to earth my mom is ... everyone would ask me what's it like to have Cindy Crawford as your mom, but Cindy Crawford (the supermodel) wasn't my mom - she did a really good job of separating her work and home life.''