Ciara tried to find the ''silver lining'' whilst pregnant through the COVID pandemic.

The 34-year-old singer - who gave birth to her third child, her second with husband Russell Wilson, back in July - admits it was tough to be expecting in lockdown but she felt grateful to be able to have the ''gift to be able to give birth''.

She shared: ''I think my biggest mission or focal point was to try my best to always find the silver lining through it all, and to find the positive moments. I think you have to take a step back and think about it.''The reality is it's a blessing and a gift to be able to give birth, so if you think about that, that kind of supersedes everything.''

Ciara - who also has Sienna Princess, three, with American Football player Russell and Future Zahir, six, from a previous relationship - admits it has been an ''unforgettable experience'' giving birth during lockdown.

Speaking on The Motherhood Juggle series with USO and Motherhood Maternity, she added: ''When we were learning about COVID, I was always looking for articles that would talk about infants when they're born, and there wasn't a lot of articles about that, so for me, I was like, I'm going to be one of those moms that are in the experimental phase of it all, too, to see what happens. So it's definitely been a memorable one, an unforgettable experience ...

''It's a balancing act, and I will say, there's a saying it takes a village. Whether it's your mom, whether it's your sister, if there's some way I encourage people to also have that person help, if possible.''