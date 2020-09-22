Ciara tried to find the ''silver lining'' whilst pregnant through the COVID pandemic.
Ciara tried to find the ''silver lining'' whilst pregnant through the COVID pandemic.
The 34-year-old singer - who gave birth to her third child, her second with husband Russell Wilson, back in July - admits it was tough to be expecting in lockdown but she felt grateful to be able to have the ''gift to be able to give birth''.
She shared: ''I think my biggest mission or focal point was to try my best to always find the silver lining through it all, and to find the positive moments. I think you have to take a step back and think about it.''The reality is it's a blessing and a gift to be able to give birth, so if you think about that, that kind of supersedes everything.''
Ciara - who also has Sienna Princess, three, with American Football player Russell and Future Zahir, six, from a previous relationship - admits it has been an ''unforgettable experience'' giving birth during lockdown.
Speaking on The Motherhood Juggle series with USO and Motherhood Maternity, she added: ''When we were learning about COVID, I was always looking for articles that would talk about infants when they're born, and there wasn't a lot of articles about that, so for me, I was like, I'm going to be one of those moms that are in the experimental phase of it all, too, to see what happens. So it's definitely been a memorable one, an unforgettable experience ...
''It's a balancing act, and I will say, there's a saying it takes a village. Whether it's your mom, whether it's your sister, if there's some way I encourage people to also have that person help, if possible.''
If only we could go back...
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Looks like we need to learn basic humanity again.
'World Clique' was released on this day (August 7th) in 1990.
We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
The 90s was the greatest decade for movie soundtracks. Change our minds.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
In his early teens, the immature and irresponsible Donny Berger struck up a brief romance...