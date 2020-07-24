Ciara has given birth to her third child.

The 'Like A Boy' hitmaker and her husband Russell Wilson have become proud parents to a baby boy, who they have called Win Harrison Wilson. Baby Win was born on Thursday (23.07.20) and weighed eight pounds and one ounce.

She wrote: ''Happy Birthday WIN!!! ... Mommy & Daddy Love You! ... Win Harrison Wilson ... 7.23.2020 ... 8lbs 1 oz. (sic)''

And Russell shared a post with a matching caption, alongside a photograph of the two of them cradling their new baby Win.

Ciara commented under the post: ''Love you so much honey. We did it baby! So grateful for our baby boy ... WIN is a blessing. He looks just like you. Daddy's baby Mommy's maybe (sic)''

Meanwhile, Ciara previously revealed she is trying to ''find positivity'' about being pregnant during the coronavirus pandemic.

She said at the time: ''When I got the news that Russ and I could not to do our ultrasound together and he had to literally wait in the car, and we FaceTimed in the car and I was in the doctor's office, that was, like, a really significant moment, I think, in all of this that really marked the time of where I am in my life as a pregnant woman. I could not help but think about everything else. And you start hearing these stories about moms not being able to give birth with their partner. They stopped that immediately to my understanding, but the amount of people that come to the hospital during the birth has been limited. So Russ is going to be not only dad but the videographer and the photographer.

''He is going to be everything online. But, you know, we are figuring it all out and I'm just really big on trying to find positivity in the mix of a moment that could be negative or feel heavy. I am always trying to find a way to get to that, so I have not been worried as much as I probably could have.''