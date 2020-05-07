Ciara is trying to ''find positivity'' about being pregnant during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Level Up' singer - who has five-year-old Future with former partner Future and three-year-old Sienna with husband Russell Wilson - went through a ''significant moment'' when her spouse wasn't allowed to attend her ultrasound scan with her and they are making plans for when she gives birth because visitors to her bedside will be ''limited''.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''When I got the news that Russ and I could not to do our ultrasound together and he had to literally wait in the car, and we FaceTimed in the car and I was in the doctor's office, that was, like, a really significant moment, I think, in all of this that really marked the time of where I am in my life as a pregnant woman.

''I could not help but think about everything else.

''And you start hearing these stories about moms not being able to give birth with their partner. They stopped that immediately to my understanding, but the amount of people that come to the hospital during the birth has been limited.

''So Russ is going to be not only dad but the videographer and the photographer. He is going to be everything online.

''But, you know, we are figuring it all out and I'm just really big on trying to find positivity in the mix of a moment that could be negative or feel heavy. I am always trying to find a way to get to that, so I have not been worried as much as I probably could have.''

And Ciara has found a ''silver lining'' because she and her NFL player husband are able to spend so much more time with their kids as they have no work on.

She said: ''We're appreciating this time that we're having together in quarantine. It's a very surreal and unique time, but I do believe there's a silver lining in all of it.

''There's one really beautiful thing that's come out of this, it's us spending the time we're having, because normally he'd be in training right now.

''What we did with my last pregnancy was he was flying in, like, twice a week to be with me. So luckily, he's able to be with me and the kids, and we're just making the best of all of it.

''He's stuck with me and I'm stuck with him. But it's amazing, and honestly, it's not as abnormal for us. We never get time like this, you know. That's just the way our schedules are designed.

''Even if I was staying at home, he'd be out doing football. So it's a very, very sweet time and, you know, it's sweet to have this time in the midst of it all.''