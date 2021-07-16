Artist:
Song title: Good Girls
Year: 2021
Genre(s): Electro

"Good girls don’t cry, And good girls don’t lie, And good girls justify but I don’t" sing CHVRCHES on their new single, 'Good Girls'. CHVRCHES are in an unforgiving and unapologetic mood on their latest track as lead singer Lauren Mayberry spells it out in no uncertain terms, "I cut my teeth on weaker men, I won’t apologise again, And, I never had a taste for liars, Or the uniquely uninspired, Cause I don’t need to be desired."

In a recent interview Mayberry said "Women have to constantly justify their right to exist and negotiate for their own space. We're told that Bad Things don't happen to Good Girls. That if you curate yourself to fit the ideal – keep yourself small and safe and acceptable – you will be alright, and it's just not f**king true."

'Good Girls' is CHVRCHES fourth release this year following on from their six track EP, 'In Search Of Darkness', and the singles 'He Said She Said' and more recently, 'How Not To Drown' featuring The Cure's Robert Smith. The latter two tracks, and this, their new single, will all be included on the band's fourth album, 'Screen Violence'. 

'Screen Violence' is set for release on August 27th via Virgin/EMI and is the band's first full length album since 'Love Is Dead' more than three years ago. The ten tracks that make up the new album contain "songs addressing feelings of loneliness, disillusionment and fear." CHVRCHES new album began taking shape during last year's lockdown and was recorded both at the Neuromancer Recording Studios in Los Angeles and Alucard Studios in their home town of Glasgow.  

CHVCHES have also recently announced a tour, starting in Scotland at the Edinburgh Corn Exchange, moving on to the City Hall in Newcastle, taking in London and Birmingham and ending at the O2 Apollo in Manchester on March 19th next year.

