CHVRCHES and Robert Smith look set to release a song called 'How Not To Drown' this week.
CHVRCHES have teased an upcoming collaboration with Robert Smith of The Cure.
The Scottish synth-pop band - comprised of Lauren Mayberry, Iain Cook, and Martin Doherty - and the 'Boys Don't Cry' hitmaker have dropped a series of hints and cryptic clues about the single, 'How Not To Drown', which is seemingly due for release on Wednesday (02.06.21).
Over the weekend, Chvrches posted a graphic of a series of letters over Lauren's face to their social media pages and fans managed to uncover the teaser: "How Not To Drown Coming Wednesday June Second."
They then followed it up with a snap of the singer looking at a giant mural of Robert.
The post is captioned: "HNTD_RS.jpg", the initials of the song title and the 62-year-old rocker's name.
Robert also tweeted: “#CHVRCHES I WILL STOP NOW AS I AM NOT SURE HOW MUCH I AM SUPPOSED TO BE GIVING AWAY… X (sic)"
Chvrches returned with their acclaimed new track 'He Said She Said' in April.
In 2019, they released 'Here With Me' with Marshmello and 'Death Stranding' for the 'Death Stranding: Timefall' soundtrack.
The group's last studio album was 2018’s ‘Love Is Dead’.
Lauren had teased that they were heading in a different direction to their "first three records".
Meanwhile, the 33-year-old Glaswegian previously insisted the band don't do anything in "half measures".
Discussing their 2018 track 'Get Out', she explained: "[We] wanted everything to be really honest. If it's going to be more pop it should be more aggressively pop - there's no doing things in half measures.
"It was nice to not be second guessing ourselves. It's still consistent with what we've done before but it feels like it'll be more of a live experience."
