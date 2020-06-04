Chuck D thinks ''every single emotion'' young people are currently experiencing is justified.

The 59-year-old rapper has admitted he's struggling to contain his own emotions following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the race riots in the US.

The Public Enemy star reflected: ''My statements are politically incorrect.

''It will not behove anybody for me to say these things. They're really incendiary and they're not helpful. It's not conducive.

''When you don't feel good about saying what you really feel you should say, you shouldn't say anything at all. Older people know that.''

Chuck empathises with the pain and anger of young people, insisting their reaction in recent days has been ''justified''.

He told HipHopDX: ''If you don't really feel it's conducive to say certain things, you just stay f***ing quiet until you find the right words for it. And right now, there are no words for this s**t.

''I got no voice at this moment, because every single emotion young people have is justified right now. It's emotion.''

Earlier this week, Rihanna pledged her support to the Blackout Tuesday movement.

The 32-year-old star took to her Instagram account to announce that her Fenty fashion and beauty brands wouldn't be doing any business on Tuesday (02.06.20) in response to George Floyd's death last week.

Rihanna - who has more than 83 million followers on the photo-sharing platform - wrote: ''we ain't buying s**t!!! and we ain't selling s**t neither!! gang gang! #BLACKOUTTUESDAY AF!!! @fenty @fentybeauty @savagexfenty (sic)''