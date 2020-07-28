Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' is expected to be released internationally on August 26th to 70 countries, before dropping in select US cities a week later.
'Tenet' is set to be released internationally on August 26th.
Christopher Nolan's hotly-anticipated $200 million movie has been delayed multiple times as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but the Warner Bros. motion picture is now expected to open in 70 countries - including the UK, Japan, Australia, France, Italy and Canada - in late August.
The film will then drop in select US cities a week later over Labor Day weekend on September 3rd.
Last week, it was revealed 'Tenet' had been delayed for a third time - indefinitely.
Warner Bros. Chairman Toby Emmerich said in a statement: ''Our goals throughout this process have been to ensure the highest odds of success for our films while also being ready to support our theatre partners with new content as soon as they could safely reopen. We're grateful for the support we've received from exhibitors and remain steadfast in our commitment to the theatrical experience around the world.
''Unfortunately, the pandemic continues to proliferate, causing us to reevaluate our release dates. Amidst all this continued uncertainty, we have decided to vacate the current dates for our next two releases.
''We will share a new 2020 release date imminently for 'Tenet', Christopher Nolan's wholly original and mind-blowing feature. We are not treating 'Tenet' like a traditional global day-and-date release, and our upcoming marketing and distribution plans will reflect that.''
His comments came after the movie was first due to drop on July 17 before it was delayed until July 31, and then last month the movie was pushed back a second time to August 12.
The forthcoming spy film features the likes of Robert Pattinson, Clémence Poésy, Elizabeth Debicki, Sir Michael Caine, and Sir Kenneth Branagh.
Nolan has kept both the plot and characters in 'Tenet' under wraps, with Branagh recently admitting: ''It doesn't feel like it's shrouded in secrecy, but, in fact, it is.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Britain's epic 1940 evacuation of Dunkirk has been dramatised on film before, but no one...
It's 1940 and World War II is in full swing. Allied soldiers from Britain, Belgium,...
In one of the biggest military disasters in British history, 400,000 soldiers found themselves stranded...
Brainy blockbuster maestro Christopher Nolan heads into deep space with this epic adventure, which is...
Mankind is doomed. Following generations of neglect and a lack of care, the planet Earth...
With the Earth facing a bleak future, pilot and engineer Cooper wants to know how...
At a time where scientists and explorers are on the verge of reaching a stalemate...
Superman gets the Dark Knight treatment, as Christopher Nolan offers a much grittier, more intensely...
When the credits roll at the end of this overlong action epic, it feels like...
Bruce Wayne returns to Gotham after eight years in The Dark Knight Rises, his alias...
It has been eight years since Harvey Dent was killed, during the Joker's killing spree....
Nolan pulls us into another fiendishly entertaining scenario, engaging our brains while taking us on...