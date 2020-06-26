Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' has been pushed back for a second time.

The hotly-anticipated $200 million movie will now drop on August 12th, after an initial July 17th release date was moved back until July 31st.

A Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement: ''Warner Bros. is committed to bringing 'Tenet' to audiences in theaters, on the big screen, when exhibitors are ready and public health officials say it's time.

''In this moment what we need to be is flexible, and we are not treating this as a traditional movie release.

''We are choosing to open the movie mid-week to allow audiences to discover the film in their own time, and we plan to play longer, over an extended play period far beyond the norm, to develop a very different yet successful release strategy.''

The re-release of Nolan's movie 'Inception', for its 10th anniversary, has also been delayed to July 31st.

Forthcoming spy film 'Tenet' features the likes of Robert Pattinson, Clémence Poésy, Elizabeth Debicki, Sir Michael Caine, and Sir Kenneth Branagh, who recently insisted the motion picture is a ''different beast'' to 'Dunkirk'.

He said: ''It was a different beast.

''Chris' focus is legendary. In both cases, you're warmly invited, and of course expected, to be on the set from the very beginning of shooting day until the end of the shooting day.

''And to be ready for both what is his very organised and prepared approach, which, as always - and partly, in his case, intentionally - meets the chaos of the day and the imaginations of the collaborators.

''So I would say the level of focus was the same. But in this case, that wasn't provided necessarily by half a dozen massive Second World War ships, but by the complexities and excitement of Christopher's extraordinary idea.''

Nolan has kept both the plot and characters in 'Tenet' under wraps, with Branagh recently admitting: ''It doesn't feel like it's shrouded in secrecy, but, in fact, it is.''