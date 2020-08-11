Christopher Nolan warned the editor of 'Tenet' that it might be ''the hardest movie ever'' to cut.

The 50-year-old director explained how he informed Jennifer Lame that the spy thriller could be one of the most challenging movies to make alterations to due to the complicated nature of the plot.

In an interview with ICG Magazine, Christopher said: ''Working for the first time with editor Jen Lame was a real pleasure. I joked with her when she first came on that this might be the hardest movie any editor has ever had to cut - and I'm not sure she would dispute that right now.

''Working out all the aspects of portraying time running in different directions meant going beyond what was down on the page, as the execution lay with a successful translation of the visual.''

Christopher explained how he hired Lame after seeing her work on projects such as 'Manchester by the Sea' and 'Marriage Story'.

The 'Inception' filmmaker said: ''For me, hiring is about looking at the work people have done in the past, but not necessarily in relation to what you're looking to do.

''I look for excellence and judgement. When meeting, it's more about discovering if there's a common creative language, which is exactly what turned out to be the case.''

Jennifer revealed that she preferred working on the character-driven scenes of the film, which stars John David Washington and Robert Pattinson and is set to be released later this month.

She said: ''The films I have worked on up until this have been more character-driven, so I enjoyed getting more intimate scenes to cut. I found myself spending more time on the quieter moments and perhaps slightly intimated by the action.

''To get over that, I began to think of action as also driving the story forward, explaining, and fleshing out the character's journey. When Chris saw I was intimidated by the action sequences, he reiterated this point, the story was always the driving force.''