Christopher Nolan and Robert Pattinson kept a ''respectful silence'' about 'The Batman'.

The 'Twilight' star is taking the role of the Caped Crusader in the new movie - helmed by Matt Reeves - whilst Christopher is arguably best known for directing a string of 'Batman' movies, but they only said ''a couple of things'' to one another about the new role.

Speaking to Singapore's CNA network, he said: ''He certainly did not ask me for any advice. We kept a respectful silence around the issue 'til very near the end of the shoot. We said a couple of things and made a couple of jokes. We did have a little bit of a conversation about the various aspects of what he was going to be putting himself through. But I was thrilled that he was cast. I think that he'll do an amazing job and I'm really excited to see what he does with that character.''

Christopher and Robert recently worked together on 'Tenet' and Robert previously revealed he tried to sneak away from the set to audition for 'The Batman'.

The 34-year-old actor said: ''It's funny because Chris is so secretive about everything to do with his movies. And then I had to be really secretive about Batman stuff. So I had to lie to Chris about having to go for a screen test - I said I had a family emergency. And as soon as I said 'it's a family emergency' he said: 'You're doing the Batman audition, aren't you?'''

However, Robert admitted that working on 'Tenet' ultimately helped his audition as he had gotten extremely fit from trying to keep up with co-star and former football star John David Washington on set.

He explained: ''When I'm running on screen I'm generally paired with John David who is an ex-NFL player so it was the most unfair thing in the world. The maximum workout I do most of the time is a casual stroll. John David can run all day long. It was good that I ended up being pretty fit. But definitely, at the beginning, there were days I just could not walk afterwards.''