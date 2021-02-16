'Mission: Impossible 8' will no longer film back-to-back with the seventh film in the franchise.

Director Christopher McQuarrie and his team are close to finishing work on the latest movie in the action series and had intended to then move straight onto shooting the follow-up, but that has no longer been deemed possible.

Sources told Deadline that the cancellation is due to changes in the release calendar because of the coronavirus pandemic, and star Tom Cruise will now be needed for promotional duties for 'Top Gun: Maverick', which is now due to hit cinemas on 2 July, so he'll be unavailable for filming.

However, once the aviation sequel is out, production on 'Mission: Impossible 8' can start so it is hopeful there won't be too much of a gap.

Meanwhile, the director has revealed a successful shoot has now wrapped in the UAE and he and his team are travelling back to London to add some "finishing touches" to 'Mission: Impossible 7'.

He wrote on Instagram: "Grace and graciousness, magic and majesty, hospitality and hope.

"Of the many challenges we’ve faced on our journey, none will be greater than outshining the gifts Abu Dhabi has given us.

"On behalf of our entire cast and crew, sincerest and most heartfelt thanks to the Government of Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Mohamed Al Mubarak, the Abu Dhabi Film Commission, twofour54, Etihad Airways and CEO Tony Douglas, ADAC and CEO Shareef Al Hashmi, HM Ambassador to the UAE Patrick Moody, The United States Marine Corps and all of our incredible military personnel.

"And, of course, thanks to our extraordinary local cast, crew and the very fine people of Abu Dhabi. We shall most sincerely miss you until we see you again.

"Now back to London for a few finishing touches. All aboard for our greatest challenge yet...(sic)"

'Mission: Impossible 7' is scheduled for release on 19 November this year, with the eighth film scheduled for almost a year later, 4 November, 2022.