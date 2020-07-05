Hollywood film director Christopher McQuarrie has revealed he's considered making an R-rated 'Jack Reacher' movie.
Christopher McQuarrie has considered making an R-rated 'Jack Reacher' movie.
The 52-year-old director has revealed he's spoken to Tom Cruise about making a more edgy 'Jack Reacher' film following the success of 'Deadpool' and 'Joker'.
He told Empire: ''Tom and I were talking about, had the series continued, to take 'Reacher' to a place where, in the post-'Deadpool', post-'Joker' world, 'Reacher' could have been an R-rated movie and an R-rated franchise and really fed into the brutality of those books. We were fully ready to lean into that.
''It's a very un-Tom character, and we have plans for an even more un-Tom character that we've been talking about, which I'm hopeful about in the future.
''The franchise has moved on, and we haven't. So we've now got stuff in the hopper. The ['Jack Reacher'] stuff we're talking about now is tinker toys [compared to it], I'm actually very, very excited.''
Meanwhile, Simon Pegg previously hailed Tom as ''an incredibly generous performer''.
The actor stars alongside Tom in the 'Mission: Impossible' franchise and he praise his approach to the movies.
He said: ''It's always fun. He's an incredibly generous performer. He cares a lot about everybody else.
''He's always hanging out around the monitor ... after hanging off an airplane, he's worried about me doing a fistfight which isn't particularly scary.''
Simon also revealed that Tom has high standards and an impressive work ethic.
He said: ''I like it because there's a normal person there, there's a regular person that people tend to never see, and he's aware of who he is and what he's become.
''I've always had a good experience with Tom. You know you're working on something which is going to be executed with 100 percent commitment and enthusiasm. It's nice to have that as the standard.''
