'Back To The Future' legend Christopher Lloyd has pitched an epic 'Rick and Morty' crossover, only to be shot down by writers Bob Gale and Robert Zemeckis.
Christopher Lloyd has pitched a 'Back To The Future' and 'Rick and Morty' crossover.
The 81-year-old actor - who famously played Doctor Emmett Brown opposite Michael J. Fox's Marty McFly in the iconic time travel movie trilogy - made the lighthearted suggestion after filmmaker J.J. Abrams brought up similarities between the films and the popular animated show.
Speaking during Josh Gad's 'Reunited Apart' video conference on YouTube, Lloyd teased: ''You know, I had a notion.
''Combine Rick and Morty, and Doc and Marty - that they each go on some kind of space ride into another zone, galaxy, whatever. That they collide somehow on the same meteor or something.
''And then you've got all four of them there! And then what do you do? Bob? Bob?''
Co-writers Bob Gale and Robert Zemeckis - who were also part of the reunion alongside Fox, Lea Thompson, Claudia Wells, Elisabeth Shue, Mary Steenburgen and Huey Lewis - weren't too receptive to the idea.
Gale laughed: ''Then, Chris, I have another drink of whatever you're drinking!''
He conceded that ''imitation is the sincerest form of flattery'' when it comes to 'Rick and Morty', which was originally conceived as an animated short parody of 'Back To The Future'.
Despite the similarities, Fox revealed he's never actually seen the Adult Swim show.
Meanwhile, Gad asked Gale and Zemeckis how they would look to pitch a potential fourth film in the trilogy - which they have repeatedly dismissed.
Gale quipped: ''It would have to be that Doc and Marty find out that we're thinking about making another 'Back To The Future' movie and come back to stop us from doing such a crazy thing.''
His co-writer added: ''If I had an idea that I could pitch to Bob with a straight face, we would have made it. I have no answer to that question!''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
This is only technically a remake of the iconic 1979 film starring movie icons George...
When Dr. Emmett Brown gets trapped in a Western world in 1885, it's up to...
Marty McFly and Dr. Emmett Brown re-unite for more adventures, but this time Doc is...
Marty McFly is an ordinary high school teenager, with a passion for music and a...
Set in 1947, 'Who Framed Roger Rabbit?' is the story of how cartoon characters known...
After the guilty-pleasure success of 2010's Piranha 3D, the quickly slapped-together trailer for this sequel...
A blast of black humour, much of it referring to other films, makes this riotously...