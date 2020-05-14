Christopher Lloyd has pitched a 'Back To The Future' and 'Rick and Morty' crossover.

The 81-year-old actor - who famously played Doctor Emmett Brown opposite Michael J. Fox's Marty McFly in the iconic time travel movie trilogy - made the lighthearted suggestion after filmmaker J.J. Abrams brought up similarities between the films and the popular animated show.

Speaking during Josh Gad's 'Reunited Apart' video conference on YouTube, Lloyd teased: ''You know, I had a notion.

''Combine Rick and Morty, and Doc and Marty - that they each go on some kind of space ride into another zone, galaxy, whatever. That they collide somehow on the same meteor or something.

''And then you've got all four of them there! And then what do you do? Bob? Bob?''

Co-writers Bob Gale and Robert Zemeckis - who were also part of the reunion alongside Fox, Lea Thompson, Claudia Wells, Elisabeth Shue, Mary Steenburgen and Huey Lewis - weren't too receptive to the idea.

Gale laughed: ''Then, Chris, I have another drink of whatever you're drinking!''

He conceded that ''imitation is the sincerest form of flattery'' when it comes to 'Rick and Morty', which was originally conceived as an animated short parody of 'Back To The Future'.

Despite the similarities, Fox revealed he's never actually seen the Adult Swim show.

Meanwhile, Gad asked Gale and Zemeckis how they would look to pitch a potential fourth film in the trilogy - which they have repeatedly dismissed.

Gale quipped: ''It would have to be that Doc and Marty find out that we're thinking about making another 'Back To The Future' movie and come back to stop us from doing such a crazy thing.''

His co-writer added: ''If I had an idea that I could pitch to Bob with a straight face, we would have made it. I have no answer to that question!''