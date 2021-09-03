Christopher Abbott has joined the cast of 'Poor Things'.

The 35-year-old actor will star in the reimagining of Mary Shelley's iconic horror novel 'Frankenstein' along with Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo.

'The Favourite' director Yorgos Lanthimos is helming the project with Tony McNamara adapting the screenplay for the movie, which is eyeing a 2022 release. The story is based on a novel by the Scottish author Alasdair Grey.

Emma will play the role of Bella Baxter, who is described as "a volatile, oversexed, emancipated woman and a female Frankenstein" while Jerrod Carmichael and Ramy Youssef are also set to feature.

When she drowns herself to escape her abusive husband, Baxter is brought back to life by eccentric and brilliant scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Dafoe) in a tale described as a story of "love, discovery and scientific daring". It is not yet known what character Christopher will be playing.

The story has also been likened to a "hilarious political allegory" and "a thought-provoking duel between the desires of men and the independence of women".

Emma will produce under her Fruit Tree banner along with her husband Dave McCary and Ali Herting. Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe are also involved as producers.

Christopher is best known for his role in George Clooney's TV series 'Catch-22' which earned him a Golden Globe nomination for best actor in a limited series. His recent film credits include 'Black Bear' and 'Possessor' and he is also set to appear to team up with Carmichael in his co-star's directorial debut 'On the Count Of Three'.