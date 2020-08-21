John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are selling their Beverly Hills home for almost $24 million - $10 million more than they paid when they bought it from Rihanna in 2015.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are selling their family home for almost $24 million.
The couple - who are expecting their third child together - listed the seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom Beverly Hills abode earlier this week for a staggering $23,950,000.
Would-be homeowners will get to enjoy stunning hillside views, a huge outdoor space with a plunge pool and other improvements that have been made by John and Chrissy since they bought the property from Rihanna for $14 million in 2015.
Among the changes the couple made to the house are an intricate patterned ceiling from Thailand, oak floors and steel-rolled walls, which are described in the listing as ''exuding sensuality''.
As ''befits a culinary influencer and cookbook author'', the designer chef's kitchen features custom appliances and an eat-in island, and opens out into the family room, which is divided from a formal living room by a double-sided fireplaces.
The house also includes a soundproofed cinema room, a home gym and a huge master bedroom with a unique brass and concrete fireplace, as well as his-and-hers closets.
The property has an elaborate security system and is also protected by walls and gates.
The listing comes four months after the couple - who already have Luna, four, and Miles, two, together - splashed out $5.1 million on a live/work space in West Hollywood, which Variety reports will be used by Chrissy as a set for her upcoming cooking show.
Work on the ''organic modern'' property has just been complete and the wood and glass building features a Smart Home system to control the home's lights, audio and cameras from afar , while the luxury kitchen - which joins onto a spacious living room - boasts high-end Miele appliances and a large countertop.
According to Dirt, there is a small backyard featuring a plunge pool with attached spa, a grass lawn and covered loggias for outdoor dining, and there are also floating upstairs gardens with a built-in irrigation system.
The house includes four bedrooms - including a master suite with a private balcony - and four bathrooms.
The stars also own a huge condo in New York City.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Would a permanent hiatus be the best choice for the much-loved boyband?
'These Streets' was released on this day (July 17th) in 2006.
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Just a fraction of the black women who have paved the way for pop artists.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.