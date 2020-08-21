Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are selling their family home for almost $24 million.

The couple - who are expecting their third child together - listed the seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom Beverly Hills abode earlier this week for a staggering $23,950,000.

Would-be homeowners will get to enjoy stunning hillside views, a huge outdoor space with a plunge pool and other improvements that have been made by John and Chrissy since they bought the property from Rihanna for $14 million in 2015.

Among the changes the couple made to the house are an intricate patterned ceiling from Thailand, oak floors and steel-rolled walls, which are described in the listing as ''exuding sensuality''.

As ''befits a culinary influencer and cookbook author'', the designer chef's kitchen features custom appliances and an eat-in island, and opens out into the family room, which is divided from a formal living room by a double-sided fireplaces.

The house also includes a soundproofed cinema room, a home gym and a huge master bedroom with a unique brass and concrete fireplace, as well as his-and-hers closets.

The property has an elaborate security system and is also protected by walls and gates.

The listing comes four months after the couple - who already have Luna, four, and Miles, two, together - splashed out $5.1 million on a live/work space in West Hollywood, which Variety reports will be used by Chrissy as a set for her upcoming cooking show.

Work on the ''organic modern'' property has just been complete and the wood and glass building features a Smart Home system to control the home's lights, audio and cameras from afar , while the luxury kitchen - which joins onto a spacious living room - boasts high-end Miele appliances and a large countertop.

According to Dirt, there is a small backyard featuring a plunge pool with attached spa, a grass lawn and covered loggias for outdoor dining, and there are also floating upstairs gardens with a built-in irrigation system.

The house includes four bedrooms - including a master suite with a private balcony - and four bathrooms.

The stars also own a huge condo in New York City.