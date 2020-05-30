Chrissy Teigen is ''too scared'' to have her own reality show.

The 'Chrissy's Court' star - who has children Luna, four, and Miles, two, with husband John Legend - has insisted she could never have cameras documenting her every move because she'd end up in ''trouble'' over her unguarded comments, and couldn't cope with negative feedback.

She said: ''I'm too scared. The things that I say on a daily basis ... I don't want to get into trouble.

''My mum would love to have a show, I know that. I don't think I could ever do it. It's too scary. Having people talk c**p about you and watching that back? Oh, I would cry. I'm pretty sensitive.''

The 34-year-old model is known for her outspoken views on Twitter but insisted she's learned to be more guarded about what she says.

She explained: ''I'm much better about saying things and when not to say things now. The timing of how to say things is the trick.

''Now, I sit back and watch everybody else get into trouble ...

''What you are seeing is me, but it's tough sometimes. You want to be able to say more, but you can't.

''Sometimes I'm not in the right headspace to deal with it. I have two kids. I have other stuff going on.

''Sometimes I want to say something so badly but it's not worth it. I need my mind to be clear.''

And Chrissy insisted it's important to her to keep her social media activity light-hearted.

She added to New! magazine: ''Beyond physical fitness, I love to stay mentally healthy.

''It's really important to keep your wits about you and be able to laugh things off.

''I love social media but it can be a really weird place. That's why I love Twitter so much because you can curate your own feed and you can see things that make you happy. I love to laugh and see things that make me laugh.''