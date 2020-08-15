Chrissy Teigen was unknowingly pregnant during her breast implant removal surgery.

The 34-year-old model has revealed via Twitter that she underwent surgery while she was pregnant, but Chrissy wasn't aware at the time because she'd got a false negative on her test.

Asked if she knew she was pregnant during her surgery in June, Chrissy replied: ''Oh, it's quite a story. lol (sic)''

The model - who already has Luna, four, and Miles, two, with husband John Legend - subsequently tweeted: ''I did the routine pregnancy test you do before surgery. It said negative. It was not negative.

''a few weeks after surgery, I took a test. And for many years now, I've taken pregnancy tests almost every month, praying to see a positive one day. Just wishful thinking. I never had a positive before.

''so the morning of John's album release, he wakes up at 3am to do good morning america. I woke up with him and was like man, should take my monthly test to be disappointed....

''..I was not disappointed. But I was scared s*******. Was pretty positive you shouldn't get your boobs out while pregnant? Pretty sure.

''So we prayed to the boob surgery gods that everything would be okay. Went to every appointment terrified. Even without the surgery, I didn't think I could get pregnant naturally anyway. So the odds just felt...bad.

''But what they say so often can be true. When you give up on trying, life has a way of surprising you. In summary, my boobs hurt. (sic)''

Chrissy hopes her story will give hope to other women who find themselves in a similar scenario.

She said: ''I hope this gives anyone out there some hope. IVF was an amazing choice for us to be able to make. So hard, but we got two beautiful monsters out of it. I promise you, I never ever ever ever ever thought I could.

''And I'm still very worried. Part of me misses the safety of my perfect embryos, created in their little dish. They felt untouchable and safe. Now I feel a bit...eggshelly. (sic)''