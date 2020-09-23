Chrissy Teigen wants a ''redo of her 20s'' so she can emulate Zendaya's style.

The 'Sports Illustrated' star admitted she is in awe of 'The Greatest Showman' actress ''every damn day'' as she gushed over her incredible outfits.

Chrissy wrote on Twitter: ''Every single thing Zendaya wears ... my god I want a redo of my 20s - and this was just last night. She does this every damn day!! (sic)''

Meanwhile, Chrissy previously opened up about her beauty routine, admitting her skin has got ''more sensitive'' since she became a mother.

Chrissy - who has Luna, four, and Miles, two, and is expecting her third child with her husband John Legend - said: ''I'm sure a lot of moms can relate, but I think my skin-care routine has changed because my skin has changed.After you give birth, something unexplainable happens to your skin.

''My skin never used to be as sensitive as it is now; I used to go to town on chemical peels and extractions. But it's why I love the Luna 3. It keeps my skin glowing and healthy, and it is accommodating to my skin type.''

The 34-year-old star has also changed her routine as she needs to be much quicker in order to juggle her kids' needs.

She added: ''Now, I pretty much live make-up free if I'm going to lunch or picking up the kids. My entire routine needs to be quick. I wash my face in the shower, brush my teeth in the shower, and I am on the go.''