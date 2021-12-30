Chrissy Teigen has shown off her brow hair growth after undergoing a transplant.

The 36-year-old model recently took to Instagram to enthuse about the procedure, which involves putting hair from the “back of your head” to the brows to create a fuller look, after years of overplucking the facial feature as a teen.

She wrote: "I never wear makeup if I can avoid it so I was so excited for this eyebrow transplant surgery where they take hairs from the back of your head!! (sic)."

And she has now updated her 36.4 million followers on the progress in a clip showing off the new hairs that have sprouted.

She captioned the video: "welcome, new brow hairs!!!! (sic)"

Many fans commented on how glowing the brunette beauty's skin was looking, with Hollywood actress Octavia Spencer asking for her skincare secrets.

The 51-year-old star wrote under the post: "We need the details on that dewy skin! Spill them all."

Not everyone was a fan of the brow procedure, though, with the star being mocked for the move.

Responding to the haters on her Instagram Story alongside a screenshot of an article about it, she wrote: “WHY are peoples so f****** riled up over any little thing I do? You’re gonna give yourselves a heart attack. (sic)"

In a previous clip, Chrissy had said: “They look so cool. He did hairs up here to even them out. Crazy.”

The ‘Cravings’ author added: “a little dark from the pencil it’s so cool to have brows again!”

She went out to issue a warning: “Teens: do not pluck them all off like I did. (sic)"

Chrissy's Dr. Diamond chimed in, writing that “too many people '' are experiencing the same issue as Chrissy."

He said on a screenshot of Chrissy’s post that “eyebrows play a huge part of the facial aesthetic.”

He went on: “They frame the eyes and can either be an asset to the eyes, or they can be the annoying part of your morning you have to spend ten minutes filling in."

The latest transformation came after the same surgeon removed fat from his client's cheeks.

Chrissy - who is married to award-winning musician John Legend - said in a previous Instagram Story video: "I did that Dr. Diamond buccal fat removal thing here. And since I quit drinking, I'm really seeing the results. And I like it, yeah."

The television personality also insisted she feels no embarrassment about having undergone the procedure.

Chrissy - who also underwent surgery last year to have her breast implants removed - wrote over the video clip: "No shame in my game."