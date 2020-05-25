Chrissy Teigen has joked watching 'Peaky Blinders' makes her feel tempted to smoke.

The 34-year-old model is a big fan of the crime drama series - which stars Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby - but she admits the show leads her towards temptation.

Chrissy - who is married to Grammy-winning star John Legend - wrote on Twitter: ''Gonna go back to Peaky. I miss the boys. Although very triggering as an ex smoker. (sic)''

Chrissy has been watching lots of TV in lockdown, and recently revealed she's just finished the crime drama 'Better Call Saul'.

She also confessed to ''loving'' one of the actors in the series.

Chrissy - who married John in 2013 - shared on the micro-blogging platform: ''just watched all of better call saul. loving the hot drug guy who also looks like Stitch, who was also on breaking bad. Does this mean I am attracted to stitch (sic)''

The star has remained active on social media during her time in quarantine, revealing she loves listening to ''murder podcasts''.

In fact, Chrissy - who has more than 12 million followers on Twitter - confessed she struggles to sleep without listening to a crime story before she goes to bed.

The model - who has Luna, four, and Miles, two, with John - said on the platform: ''none of my favorite murder podcasts are updating and I can't sleep without their terror

''I don't really like murder podcast commentary shows :( I like just hearing the story end the calls. You can tell me your favorite but I promise I've tried it and I just don't like the silly giggling (sic)''