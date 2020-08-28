Pregnant model Chrissy Teigen says her tongue is ''falling off'' after she ate too much ''sour candy''.
The pregnant star - who is expecting her third child with husband John Legend - showed what seemed to be bits of peeling skin from her tongue in a social media video, as she warned her following not to watch it if they're ''squeamish''.
Speaking on her Instagram Stories, Chrissy said: ''I told you I'm eating so much sour candy that my tongue is falling off.
''Look at this ... It's literally falling off because I eat so much in the night. I eat sour straws.
''I suck on them and then after them, I have my Blow Pops. It's just falling off, my tongue.''
The 34-year-old model admitted she's actually found it difficult to eat her lunch because of how ''painful'' her tongue is.
She explained: ''I'm trying to eat my noodles, but it's so painful ... It's hard to eat anything hot, spicy especially.
''I don't know how to eat it. I think I'll have to put saran wrap on my tongue or something, like a tongue condom of some sort. It hurts.''
Chrissy - who has Luna, four, and Miles, two, with John - revealed her love for sour treats over the weekend as she asked her followers for recommendations.
She tweeted: ''I am a crazy candy freak and while I prefer sour, I'm open to anything.
''Are there any lesser-known candies you guys I think I should be eating? peanut butter take 5 was extremely eye opening for me. (sic)''
Meanwhile, Chrissy recently opened up on her pregnancy struggles, revealing she's been experiencing some sleepless nights.
She wrote on Twitter: ''Still awake like it's nothing. 530am! Didn't happen with other pregnancies :( gotta work tomorrow (today) and I'm up and happy and quite alert (sic)''
