Chrissy Teigen's pregnancy has been taking its toll on her mental health.

The 34-year-old model is currently expecting her third child with her husband John Legend - with whom she already has Luna, four, and Miles, two - and has said she ''mentally cannot handle'' things right now because of the pressure her pregnancy is putting on her body.

Chrissy updated fans on Twitter about her health whilst explaining why she hasn't addressed the ''bad things'' that are happening in the world right now, as she wrote: ''I know I'm tweeting about stupid s*** when so many bad things are happening. I just can't speak up right now because my body is in such bad shape and I mentally cannot handle what will come out of it.''

The 'Lip Sync Battle' star also confessed her pregnancy has caused her to ''indefinitely'' postpone the release of her third 'Cravings' cookbook, as well as halt filming of her Quibi series, 'Chrissy's Court'.

She added: ''Today I had to postpone the cookbook indefinitely and send @AdeenaSussman alllll the way back to Tel Aviv. and same with shutting down filming Chrissy's Court. Baby cannot do it. I am devastated. (sic)''

In tweets posted several hours afterwards, Chrissy thanked her publishing team for encouraging her to ''take care'' of herself, and giving her the time to get back on her feet instead of rushing her for her book.

She said: ''I don't have to say this as they've already established they are sticking with me through all these tough times, but I would like to call out Clarkson Potter as the best publishing team ever. They've kindly dealt with every bout of depression, postpartum, book delays, everything.

''they were always the first to tell me to take care of myself, when so many others would say ''ok f*** you're out''. I love them. love you @francis_lam so much. (sic)''