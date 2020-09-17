Chrissy Teigen has been ordered to have lots of bed rest as she copes with a ''difficult pregnancy''.

The 'Sports Illustrated' model - who is expecting her third child with husband John Legend - has been told to rest up by her doctors and she joked it was because she is being ''punished'' for saying the first two pregnancies went great.

She said: ''I didn't really know that bed rest was in bed. I honestly thought bed rest was you have to really, really relax, stay home. I thought it could be couch rest. But now I'm in trouble. Now I need bed rest.''

Speaking on her Instagram story, she added: ''It's a bit of a difficult pregnancy. I feel good though. I will say I'm probably being punished for talking so much about how great the first two went. I was like, 'Oh yeah, pregnancy's awesome!' But now I get it. I get anyone that thinks it's not so awesome but very happy to be carrying this baby.''

Meanwhile, Chrissy recently revealed she is having Botox to help ease her pregnancy headaches.

She explained: ''I get really really bad pregnancy headaches. Was thrilled to be cleared to do neck muscle botox along with a crazy combo of beta blocker shots and radio wave frequency something something doctor terms. anyhow man it's just so bad but I see the light finally ... Jaw Botox for my grinding was a MUST for my regular headaches. You can also do behind the brow for migraines. Life changing ... Yeah if you have the means to go to a neurologist instead of cosmetic it's a lot better and safer because they talk to your OB. (sic)''