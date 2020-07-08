Chrissy Teigen keeps her skin flawless with a mixture of La Mer cream and Bioré's chin and nose strips.

The 34-year-old model admitted she doesn't have a particular skin routine but there are some products that she simply can't do without.

She wrote on Instagram: ''For you kind folks asking me to drop the skincare regimen, I will admit I am def proud of my skin lately and feeling myself! I kind of use whatever is closest but it consists of @shanidarden forcing me to use @isclinical cleanser and face lotion, @controlcorrective SPF 30, @lamer's creme de la mer and concentrate ($$, I know I know but I gotta be honest) and a steady stream of @bioreus chin and nose strips. Mix that with anything anyone at @drjasondiamond's office tells me to do facial wise and @simonourianmd1's firm and fade cream when I'm feeling icks, and there you have it. A very simple (no) routine! But really. The IS clinical cleanser and the lotion is the only thing I use consistently and they've always been so good to me. Can find online - everything else just a bonus. Xx (edit: forgot one of my most important products, @drdennisgross alpha beta peel pads. So important for on and around my nose and chin. You'll notice a HUGE difference!!) (sic).''

Meanwhile, Chrissy recently had her breast implants removed after 14 years, because she wanted to return to having ''pure fat'' breasts.

She previously said: ''They've been great to me for many years but I'm just over it. I'd like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie!

''So don't worry about me! All good. I'll still have boobs, they'll just be pure fat. Which is all a t** is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat. (sic)''