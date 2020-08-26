Chrissy Teigen is struggling to sleep during her latest pregnancy.

The 34-year-old model - who has Luna, four, and Miles, two, with husband John Legend - has revealed via Twitter that she's been experiencing sleepless nights since getting pregnant.

Chrissy - who announced she's expecting another child earlier this month - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''Still awake like it's nothing. 530am! Didn't happen with other pregnancies :( gotta work tomorrow (today) and I'm up and happy and quite alert (sic)''

The model's latest pregnancy has already proven to be dramatic, with the star recently revealing she underwent breast implant removal surgery while carrying her baby.

Chrissy admitted she wasn't aware she was pregnant at the time of her surgery because she'd got a false negative on her test.

Asked if she knew she was pregnant during her surgery in June, she explained on Twitter: ''I did the routine pregnancy test you do before surgery. It said negative. It was not negative.

''a few weeks after surgery, I took a test. And for many years now, I've taken pregnancy tests almost every month, praying to see a positive one day. Just wishful thinking. I never had a positive before.

''so the morning of John's album release, he wakes up at 3am to do good morning america. I woke up with him and was like man, should take my monthly test to be disappointed....

''..I was not disappointed. But I was scared s*******. Was pretty positive you shouldn't get your boobs out while pregnant? Pretty sure.

''So we prayed to the boob surgery gods that everything would be okay. Went to every appointment terrified. Even without the surgery, I didn't think I could get pregnant naturally anyway. So the odds just felt...bad.

''But what they say so often can be true. When you give up on trying, life has a way of surprising you. In summary, my boobs hurt. (sic)''