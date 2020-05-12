Chrissy Teigen has returned to Twitter.

The 34-year-old star made her account private over the weekend and vowed to step away from the platform after experiencing a backlash sparked by best-selling cookbook writer Alison Roman blasting her and Marie Kondo's business models but after Alison issued a new apology, Chrissy has now returned to Twitter.

She wrote: ''thank u for this, @alisoneroman. To be clear, it never once crossed my mind for u to apologize for what you genuinely thought! The comments stung, but they moreso stung because they came from u! It wasn't my usual news break of some random person hating everything about me!

''I don't agree with the pile-on, ppl waiting with bated breath for apologies, deciding if that apology is good, the ppl who say u were right & never needed to in the first place - there are so many different types in this kind of situation & tbh, I just want it to be over.

''I think we are alike in so many ways. I remember the exact time I realized I wasn't allowed to say whatever popped in my head-that I couldn't just say things in the way that so many of my friends were saying. Before, I never really knew where I stood in the industry, in the world.

''Eventually, I realized that once the relatable 'snarky girl who didn't care' became a pretty successful cookbook author and had more power in the industry, I couldn't just say whatever the f*** I wanted. The more we grow, the more we get those wakeup calls.

''Oh! but how I still think some of those things. I just maybe don't unleash on my peers on super public platforms lol...

''and if anyone needs a lesson on how less is more, please look at the amazing Marie Kondo, who so very wisely didn't say sh*t through any of this (sic).''

Chrissy's comments came after Alison posted a lengthy apology on her own Twitter page.

She wrote: ''It was stupid, careless and insensitive. I need to learn, and respect, the difference between being unfiltered and honest vs. being uneducated and flippant.

''Why couldn't I express myself without tearing someone down? I definitely could have, and I'm embarrassed I didn't.''

Calling herself a ''white woman who has and will continue to benefit from white privilege,'' she said ''that makes what I said even more inexcusable and harmful.''

And Alison added: ''The fact that it didn't occur to me that I had singled out two Asian women is one hundred percent a function of my privilege (being blind to racial insensitivities is a discriminatory luxury). I know that our culture frequently goes after women, especially women of color, and I'm ashamed to have contributed to that (sic).''