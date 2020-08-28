Chrissy Teigen thinks pre-lockdown life feels ''so long ago''.

The 34-year-old model - who has Luna, four, and Miles, two, with husband John Legend - has claimed via Twitter that March already feels like a distant memory to her.

Chrissy - who recently announced she's pregnant with her third child - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''I miss playing video games at Best Buy kiosks while my mom looked around. March feels like so long ago (sic)''

The model spent the coronavirus lockdown alongside her husband and their kids in Los Angeles.

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Chrissy admitted she was unknowingly pregnant during her breast implant removal surgery.

The outspoken star underwent surgery while she was pregnant, but Chrissy wasn't aware at the time because she'd got a false negative on her test.

Asked if she knew she was pregnant during her surgery in June, she replied: ''Oh, it's quite a story. lol (sic)''

Chrissy subsequently tweeted: ''I did the routine pregnancy test you do before surgery. It said negative. It was not negative.

''a few weeks after surgery, I took a test. And for many years now, I've taken pregnancy tests almost every month, praying to see a positive one day. Just wishful thinking. I never had a positive before.

''so the morning of John's album release, he wakes up at 3am to do good morning america. I woke up with him and was like man, should take my monthly test to be disappointed....

''..I was not disappointed. But I was scared s*******. Was pretty positive you shouldn't get your boobs out while pregnant? Pretty sure.

''So we prayed to the boob surgery gods that everything would be okay. Went to every appointment terrified. Even without the surgery, I didn't think I could get pregnant naturally anyway. So the odds just felt...bad.

''But what they say so often can be true. When you give up on trying, life has a way of surprising you. In summary, my boobs hurt. (sic)''