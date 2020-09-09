Chrissy Teigen is on bed rest for two weeks.

The 34-year-old model - who is expecting her third child with husband John Legend - has been told to stay off her feet for the next fortnight, so she is taking the time to sew clothes for her children, Luna, four, and Miles, two.

Chrissy wrote on Twitter: ''I'm on official 2 week bed rest :( I'm taking this time to learn how to sew capes and kid clothes so s*** is about to get... astonishingly ugly (sic)''

Although she didn't explain the specific reason for the bed rest, Chrissy recently revealed she is having Botox to help ease her pregnancy headaches.

She explained: ''I get really really bad pregnancy headaches. Was thrilled to be cleared to do neck muscle botox along with a crazy combo of beta blocker shots and radio wave frequency something something doctor terms. anyhow man it's just so bad but I see the light finally ... Jaw Botox for my grinding was a MUST for my regular headaches. You can also do behind the brow for migraines. Life changing ... Yeah if you have the means to go to a neurologist instead of cosmetic it's a lot better and safer because they talk to your OB. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Chrissy has admitted she used to ''avoid'' going to therapy until she found a therapist she connected with amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The model explained that she's recently been attending regular sessions to keep her mind healthy.

She said: ''I didn't start therapy until quarantine. I used to avoid it and make fun of the idea of it, and then I found the person and it changed my world.

''People think I'm tough, but I'm such an empath, and I take on other people's pain and sadness as my own. And when I let people down, I'm hyperaware of it. Sometimes I feel like people aren't going to be as hard on me as I am on myself. So, it's good for me to take a break.''