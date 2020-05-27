Chrissy Teigen is having her breast implants removed.

The 'Sports Illustrated' model has decided to go under the knife to have her implants - which she got when she was 20-years-old and just starting her modelling career - taken out.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: ''Hi hi! So I posted myself getting a covid test on the twitter, as I'm getting surgery soon. A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosey!) so I'll just say it here: I'm getting my boobs out! They've been great to me for many years but I'm just over it. I'd like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don't worry about me! All good. I'll still have boobs, they'll just be pure fat. Which is all a t*t is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat. (sic)''

Back in March, Chrissy admitted she had a boob job when she was 20 as she wanted to make her assets more ''perky''.

She admitted: ''Yeah, I did my boobs when I was about 20 years old. It was more for a swimsuit thing. I thought, if I'm going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed ... I kept them the same cup size. I just filled them out, so they are rounder and firmer. I had a quarter 'teardrop' cup in the bottom and filled out the breast line. But I want them out now. If I could do one thing, it would be to have a lift. I think you're supposed to replace [implants] every ten years. But when you have kids you think about [the risks] of surgery and I think, 'This is not the way I want to die, in boob surgery.'''