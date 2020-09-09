Chrissy Teigen talks to her children about racial injustice ''like little adults''.

The 'Lip Sync Battle' star has two children - daughter Luna, four, and son Miles, two - with her husband John Legend, and has said the couple have already started discussing racial inequality and privilege with them, making sure they use ''words they'll understand''.

Chrissy - who is also pregnant with her and John's third child - explained: ''There are books that I read when I became a mom that would explain to them hard and traumatic situations. But it's really hard to teach them about their privilege; there are no books for that.

''But regardless of money or status, they're always going to have their skin colour. When it comes to them being treated differently because of the colour of their skin, I'm going to look to John for a lot of help with that because while they are Asian and white too, their skin colour is Black. We just try to talk to them like little adults, saying it in words they'll understand, making it known that it's very serious, and letting them ask as many questions as they need.''

The 34-year-old model also opened up on her ''terrible, scary experiences'' with racial abuse, explaining that in 2010 she and John were once followed by ''two guys in a pickup truck''.

Speaking to Marie Claire magazine, she added: ''We were in a nicer neighbourhood at night, driving slowly, looking for John's godmother's home. These two guys were in a pickup truck slowly tailing us, flashing their lights, and trying to speak to us. When we pulled over, they were like, 'What are you guys looking for?' and we gave them the address.

''They literally said, 'Get your asses out of here!' and proceeded to follow us all the way into her driveway. They got out of the car and stared at us as we knocked on the door and went inside. It was a terrible, scary experience.''