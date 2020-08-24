Chrissy Teigen feels ''exhausted taking the heat'' on social media.

The 34-year-old model has revealed she's ''over'' following people on Instagram who refuse to put their head above the parapet to speak out about social issues.

Chrissy - who has Luna, four, and Miles, two, with husband John Legend - wrote on Twitter: ''I'm honestly kind of over following people on Instagram who never speak up for anything. I get it, it's WAY less stressful, but I'm exhausted taking the heat. Notice anyone who has ever spoken up is brutally verbally attacked/put on fake flight logs. It's really just old. (sic)''

Chrissy previously said she can't fathom why social media users find the truth ''so hard to understand''.

The model hit out at conspiracy theorists on Twitter, saying she doesn't know why people question the authenticity of the photographs she posts online.

In response to one conspiracy theorist, Chrissy wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''It's from a series of photos I took on Instagram. What is with the need for conspiracy theories?? Why is the truth so hard to understand

''Sometimes I wanna go through the pics of all the qanon morons and make their same dumb*** arguments I see ALL day. ''oh is your kid wearing moon pajamas? as in the 7th moon of the golden pagoda AKA satan's favorite safe haven???????????????? (sic)''

Prior to that, Chrissy announced she was limiting her time on social media because she's ''tired of people''.

In response to a Twitter video showing a woman throwing her shopping on the floor of a supermarket after being asked to wear a face mask, Chrissy replied: ''I'm so tired of people, man. Why I started limiting my social media time. Went from 20 hours a day to 20 mins. All I can take. (sic)''